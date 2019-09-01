Sixteen of Mike Maccagnan’s 34 draft picks remain with Jets

Posted by Josh Alper on September 1, 2019, 7:44 AM EDT
When the Jets fired Mike Maccagnan as their General Manager in May, the surprise was the timing rather than the decision to find someone else to run their personnel department.

The Jets went 24-40 over four seasons with Maccagnan calling the shots and Todd Bowles as head coach, so no one would have been shocked if Maccagnan had been let go along with Bowles in January. He remained on hand through another draft, although those six picks won’t bear much fruit for the Jets this season.

Third-round pick Jachai Polite was cut by new G.M. Joe Douglas on Saturday and sixth-round cornerback Blessaun Austin is on injured reserve. The Jets also cut 2017 sixth-rounder Elijah McGuire and 2016 seventh-rouner Charone Peake while trading 2018 sixth-rounder Parry Nickerson.

All in all, only 16 of the 34 picks that Maccagnan made over five drafts remain in the organization. The Jets have the third spot in the waiver order and Douglas made it clear he plans to use it, so that number could drop even lower before the start of the season.

Maccagnan did make the deal to land quarterback Sam Darnold in 2018 and his development would mitigate some of the big misses, but there’s little doubt that the Jets’ poor results in recent years are tied directly to their minimal returns in the draft.

5 responses to “Sixteen of Mike Maccagnan’s 34 draft picks remain with Jets

  2. Terrible job by macc. I would have held onto Jachai for the season being they need help at pass rusher but after watching him in preseason and yes I watch the preseason for jets he looked like he didn’t belong and was slow and looked not interested. The jets should have taken chase winovich from Michigan instead. You can’t go wrong with guys who actually look like they care about being good and playing good

  3. McGuire is not good enough and Peake is strictly a special teaser who was replaced. Pary Nickerson sucked and surprised they got anything for him all their moves made sense. I would have liked too see burnette make the team tho they only kept 5 wideouts. Jets are going too be very active on this waiver wire

  4. I love it when teams hire a scouting guy as GM, and then it becomes apparent they hired the guy who filed the paperwork for the scouting department and not someone who actually knows how to scout.

  5. Easy for the new GM and also buys him time, when he can throw away the old GM’s picks and say hey, I have nothing to work with here, its going to take 1-2 years longer than we planned to turn this thing around.

