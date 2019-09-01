Texans signing Cornell Armstrong

Getty Images

Cornell Armstrong‘s agent, Brett Tessler, predicted Saturday the cornerback wouldn’t be out of work for long. He was right.

A day after the Dolphins waived him, Armstrong will sign a two-year deal to join the Texans’ 53-player roster, Tessler tweeted Sunday.

It reunites Armstrong with left tackle Laremy Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills, whom the Texans acquired Saturday in a trade with the Dolphins.

Miami made Armstrong a sixth-round choice in 2018.

He played 15 games last season. Armstrong played 83 snaps on defense and 268 on special teams as a rookie.