Vikings swapping out punters, adding Britton Colquitt

Getty Images

Kaare Vedvik didn’t work out for the Vikings, and neither did Matt Wile apparently.

The Vikings are swapping out punters, signing Britton Colquitt, the Star Tribune reports.

The Browns released Colquitt over the weekend, and he was headed toward a deal with the Bills until the Vikings called, per the newspaper. Colquitt was on the 2015 Broncos team coached by Gary Kubiak, who now is the Vikings’ assistant head coach.

Colquitt, 34, spent the past three seasons in Cleveland. His 45.4-yard average ranked 12th in the NFL last season, though his 38.2-yard net was 30th in the league.

Colquitt also can serve as the holder for kicker Dan Bailey. Wile and receiver Chad Beebe earned turns in the preseason.

The Vikings cut kicker/punter Vedvik over the weekend, with hopes of returning him to the practice squad. But the Jets claimed Vedvik off waivers.