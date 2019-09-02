49ers took a lot of calls on backup QBs

Getty Images

As a few teams around the league scrambled (and continue to scramble) to fill their depth chart at quarterback, the 49ers are well-stocked.

As such, 49ers General Manger John Lynch said he had opportunities to move one of his backup quarterbacks, but no one offered enough to make him budge from keeping C.J. Beathard and Nick Mullens behind Jimmy Garoppolo.

“In the last week there was a lot of interest, a lot of conversations,” Lynch said, but Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee. “That position, to us, is one that you set a price and you stay firm on it. And so while we had discussions, we never deviated from what that price was for us, and nobody ever met it.”

Despite using a lot of quarterbacks because of injuries, the 49ers typically kept two after cutting to a 53-man roster.

“We believe [quarterback] is a great position to be in a position of strength,” Lynch said. “And we feel from our starter to Jimmy on down to the other two, that it is a great position of strength, not that we weren’t open to [a trade]. But a certain price had to be met, but it wasn’t.”

Which means Lynch would still be willing to listen, if anyone was willing to offer more.