A.J. Green still in walking boot

Getty Images

Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green still appears to have a ways to go before he’s ready to play.

Green remains in a walking boot, according to Geoff Hobson of the team’s website.

It’s unclear how much time Green will miss, but indications have been that he’ll be out the first few games of the season. The fact that the Bengals did not put Green on injured reserve is a sign that he’s expected back sooner than the halfway point of the season, which he’d have to miss if he were on IR.

The 31-year-old Green missed seven games last year and had career lows of 46 catches for 694 yards. He’s heading into the final year of his contract and will need to get healthy and play well in order to get one more big deal in his career.