Aaron Rodgers has the freedom that he wanted at the line of scrimmage

Getty Images

Rock, paper, scissors, Rodgers.

In a development that should surprise no one, Packers coach Matt LaFleur says that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have the ability to change plays at the line of scrimmage.

“We’ve given him all the freedom,” LaFleur said, via Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “So if he sees something, he’s got the green light to do whatever he needs to do to get us into a good play. We’re not going to take that from him.”

LaFleur, who has conceded the so-called “audible thing” to Rodgers, didn’t specify the number of plays that will be available to the team’s franchise quaterback. Typically, the LaFleur offense entails two plays being called in the huddle, with the quarterback then deciding, based on predetermined factors, which of the two will be chosen at the line of scrimmage. As noted by Silverstein, LaFleur didn’t say how many plays Rodgers will be able to choose from.

Regardless, it’s a win for Rodgers. The quarterback was destined to win, given the amount of money that the Packers pay him and, necessarily, the power he has. Really, what would the Packers do if he defies LaFleur? Bench him for Tim Boyle?

Who? Exactly.

This is Rodgers’ team and it’s Rodgers’ call as to the play that will be called in any given situation. And if LaFleur wants to survive in the job, he had no choice but to give the power to Rodgers.