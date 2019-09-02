Aaron Rodgers: Packers offense a work a progress

Getty Images

If we were in the clickbait business, we could write something like “Aaron Rodgers casts doubt on new coach’s offense.”

Instead, we’d simply point out that between installing a new offensive system (and perhaps a lack of preseason playing time with his teammates in it), Rodgers simply doesn’t know exactly what to expect in Thursday’s opener against the Bears.

“I think everybody needs to understand this is going to be the first iteration of our offense, and because it’s a new scheme and there are new pieces, this is going to grow from this point,” Rodgers said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “I’m excited about the stuff we have in and the stuff we’ve been working on in camp. There’s going to be even more. I think that’s the exciting part. I like the foundational start for this offense. I think it could be tough to stop because of the stress it puts on defense with their eye control and pattern-reading and reading the alignments. But we have a lot of room to grow from what we put on the field on Thursday.”

It will take time for Rodgers and new coach Matt LaFleur to learn each other’s preferences and tendencies, and that will evolve as they’re on the fly this year (and for years to come, unless bad things happen).

LaFleur himself admitted as much Sunday, saying: “I’ll have a better answer for you here in a couple weeks about where I think we are.”

It’s worth mentioning again, because it’s so unusual, that this will be Rodgers’ first season opener without Mike McCarthy in his ear. That’s enough difference, but there are things Rodgers will be asked to do in this system that weren’t a part of his former challenge, from more pre-snap motions, different formations, and play-action.

“We’re throwing new things at them with personnel groupings and motions and alignments and movement and adjustments that they haven’t seen from us,” Rodgers said. “So I’m excited for the opportunity. I’m obviously really hopeful that we’re going to go out and play really well, but I do really feel like this is just the beginning for this offense and there will be a lot of room to grow regardless of our performance on Thursday. Which, for myself and our squad, I expect us to play really well. But I think there’s going to be a lot of room for growth within the scheme as we go on in the season.”

And if the Packers offense isn’t up to speed Thursday, we can always come back with, “Five reasons to panic about the offense in Green Bay, the answers will shock you.”