Adam Gase sidesteps questions about Jachai Polite

Getty Images

The Jets have moved on from Jachai Polite, and coach Adam Gase would like to move on from talking about Jachai Polite.

The team dumped the 2019 third-round selection on Saturday, and PFT reported on Sunday that he’d been fined more than $100,000 during his short time with the team.

Talking to reporters on Monday, Gase declined to confirm or deny the report, explaining that he’d prefer to keep the information in house.

Gase also tried to sidestep questions regarding whether the draft room was divided on taking Polite, who went unclaimed on waivers after being released. (Seattle has since signed Polite to its practice squad.)

It’s always better to admit a mistake than to compound it, which the Jets did by cutting Polite. And Gase easily could have thrown former G.M. Mike Maccagnan under the bus by blaming the pick on him. Some have suggested that Maccagnan and Gase wanted Polite, and that the defensive coach staff didn’t. Regardless, they decided as an organization to move on, $1.122 million signing bonus be damned.

The best outcome is to move forward, which is precisely what the Jets have done. Now that Gase has met reporters in the aftermath of the move, he can do the same.