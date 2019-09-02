Albert McClellan returns to Jets

Getty Images

Count linebacker Albert McClellan among the ranks of veteran players who were temporarily unemployed before returning to the team that cut them a couple of days later.

The Jets released McClellan on Saturday, but reversed course and signed him to their 53-man roster on Monday. The reason for the juggling act was to keep offensive lineman Brent Qvale on the roster so he could be eligible to return from injured reserve later in the season.

Qvale was placed on injured reserve Monday and can be designated to resume practicing in six weeks. He’ll have to wait eight weeks before he’d be able to play in a game.

McClellan signed with the Jets after Avery Williamson tore his ACL in the team’s second preseason game. He appeared in seven regular season games and all three playoff games for the Patriots last season.