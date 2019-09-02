Andy Reid: LeSean McCoy has to get in, learn and we’ll see how it goes

Getty Images

The Chiefs officially signed running back LeSean McCoy on Monday and head coach Andy Reid made his first comments about his reunion with a player who started his NFL career playing for Reid in Philadelphia.

McCoy is coming off the least productive season of his career, but Reid didn’t express any misgivings about the veteran’s ability to make plays on the field. He said McCoy “still has the great feet and the vision” and that he expects to have the back in the lineup this week, although he added that the size of McCoy’s role remains up in the air.

“We’ll see what he can pick up in a short period of time here, how comfortable he is with it, and then we’ll go from there,” Reid said, via ESPN.com. “He’s a pretty sharp kid so I think we’ll be OK. He’s been practicing and playing in these preseason games so the conditioning part is not an issue. It’s just becoming familiar with the protections and the run game part. This is different than what we did in Philadelphia. There will be some familiar things but it’s quite a bit different. He’s going to have to get in and learn and then we’ll just see how that goes. They both have an opportunity to play. I’m not going to put him out there in a bad situation without knowing the plays. I would never do that.”

Damien Williams will start against the Jaguars in Week One and rookie Darwin Thompson looked set for a role before McCoy decided to sign with the Chiefs. Reid said the team has “the ability to play everybody,” although it seems like it may be a while before there’s a handle on how the work will be split up in Kansas City.