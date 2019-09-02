Bill O’Brien on trade criticism: Can’t control what outside world thinks

Getty Images

Texans head coach Bill O’Brien has taken on increased personnel responsibilities with the absence of a General Manager in Houston and he used them to make a couple of big trades this weekend.

The team’s been criticized for the return they received from Seattle for Jadeveon Clowney as well as how much they gave the Dolphins to acquire Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills. O’Brien was asked about that criticism when he met with reporters on Monday.

O’Brien said that the Texans have a group of people working to make these decisions and that they “feel like we did what was best for the team.” He went on to say that feeling trumps what others might feel about the team’s decisions.

“We can’t control what the outside world thinks,” O’Brien said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “It’s probably taken me a while to figure that out.”

The Texans traded for Tunsil without working out a contract extension that would keep him under team control beyond the 2020 season and the price paid to get him would seem to give Tunsil good leverage in any future discussions about a deal. O’Brien declined to say whether there have been any talks on that front as the team head toward the start of the season with a very different looking roster than they had at the end of last week.