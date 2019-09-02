Broncos sign three with Drew Lock, Jake Butt and Theo Riddick on IR

Getty Images

The Broncos added three players to the roster on Monday to fill the spaces left vacant when they put three others on injured reserve.

The team announced the signings of linebackers Keishawn Bierria and Corey Nelson and cornerback Davontae Harris to the 53-man roster. Quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Jake Butt and running back Theo Riddick are headed to injured reserve.

All three are eligible to be designated to return to practice after six weeks and game action after eight weeks, although the Broncos can only go through with designating two of them this season.

Bierria was a 2018 sixth-round pick who made five tackles in 16 games last year. Nelson played 53 games for the Broncos from 2014-2017 and moved on to the Falcons last season. He failed to make the Buccaneers this summer.

Harris was a 2015 fifth-round pick by the Bengals. He played in three games after spending most of his rookie season on injured reserve.