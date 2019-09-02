Bucs claim T.J. Logan off waivers from Cardinals

Getty Images

The Buccaneers claimed running back T.J. Logan off waivers from the Cardinals on Monday, the team announced.

Logan played 10 games for the Cardinals last season, gaining 39 yards on nine touches.

He played 21 snaps on offense and 53 on special teams in 2018. The Cardinals waived him made Logan a fifth-round choice in 2017.

Arizona made Logan a fifth-round choice in 2017 when Bucs head coach Bruce Arians was there.

The Bucs waived outside linebacker Patrick O’Connor in a corresponding move.

In addition, the team signed running back Tony Brooks-James and offensive tackle Brad Seaton to the practice squad.