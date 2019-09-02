Colts pay for Brian Hoyer’s brain as much as for his brawn

Getty Images

The rivalry really is back on.

With the Patriots dumping quarterback Brian Hoyer and not closing the door on bringing him back, the Colts have pounced.

Indianapolis has added Hoyer via a three-year $12 million deal. Per a source with knowledge of the terms, $7 million is fully guaranteed at signing. The other $2 million reflects an injury guarantee in 2020. Hoyer also can earn $1 million in incentives.

The Patriots quickly re-acquired Hoyer in 2017, after trading Jimmy Garoppolo to the 49ers. He served as the backup for the balance of that season and all of 2018. And he drew praise for his role in helping prepare the Patriots to face various opponents by his running of the scout team.

Hoyer’s knowledge of the Kyle Shanahan offense (which is used by Rams coach Sean McVay) came in handy in Super Bowl LIII, which helped the Patriots realize that the Rams “don’t have an answer for all-out pressure.”

His experiences and recall will come in handy this season for the Colts, even though the rivalry with the Patriots won’t be renewed until the playoffs, if both teams make it there. Along the way, Hoyer will have a chance to help guide Chad Kelly on the right path when he returns from a two-game suspension.

And it’s now clear that, when Kelly returns, he’ll likely be No. 3 behind Jacoby Brissett and Hoyer.