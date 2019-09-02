Cowboys and Ezekiel were close, aren’t close, may be close again soon

Getty Images

The Cowboys’ party bus has become a rollercoaster over the past 48 hours.

After multiple reports emerged that the team and running back Ezekiel Elliott are close to a new deal, Sunday’s events moved the needle the other way, as Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports both reported on Sunday and explained on Monday’s PFT Live.

Now, the Cowboys are putting out the word, via Jane Slater of the NFL, that an agreement is “not close.”

Assuming that the Cowboys are indeed utilizing the media conglomerate they partially own to apply their preferred spin to the situation, the latest twist isn’t surprising. The Cowboys are miffed that, after making progress on Saturday, Elliott’s camp initially dragged their feet throughout Sunday before extended a proposal that the team viewed as not reflecting enough movement.

And so, only four days after owner Jerry Jones said he accepts the fact that the Cowboys won’t have Elliott for Week One against the Giants, the Cowboys are making more tangible plans for his absence. Per multiple reports, the Cowboys have elevated running back Jordan Chunn from the practice squad. Previously, they had only Tony Pollard and Alfred Morris on the active roster.

Of course, Chunn was available to practice all week. Putting him on the 53-man roster sends a message, and it ensures that no other team will be able to pilfer Chunn as Sunday approaches.