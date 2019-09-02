Cowboys get a bunch of guys back on the practice field

Getty Images

While all the attention is focused on all the guys the Cowboys may or may not be working on contracts with at the moment, they had a bunch of good news when they walked on the practice field Monday.

Via Todd Archer of ESPN.com, wide receiver Amari Cooper, right guard Zack Martin, left tackle Tyron Smith and linebacker Sean Lee were all practicing, as they prepare for the opener against the Giants.

For Cooper, it was his first action in nearly a month, as he has been out with a heel injury.

Martin also missed most of training camp with a back problem.

While having contractual peace with their offensive stars would be nice, having those other guys available is a much bigger concern in the immediate context of playing a game on Sunday.