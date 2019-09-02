Cowboys to release Rolando McClain

Getty Images

Linebacker Rolando McClain is back. But he won’t be back with the Cowboys.

Per a league source, the Cowboys will release McClain, whose reinstatement becomes official on Tuesday.

As a vested veteran, McClain will instantly become a free agent, with the ability to sign with any team.

The Cowboys are loaded at the linebacker position, and McClain’s $5 million salary would have been too much to pay, given that he’s been out for three years.

He can now get back in, and it remains to be seen whether someone gives him a chance to take advantage of his latest NFL second chance.