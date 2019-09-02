Cre’Von LeBlanc signs one-year extension with Eagles

Getty Images

Cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc has made a strong impression on the Eagles since joining the team as a waiver claim last November.

The Eagles announced that they’ve signed LeBlanc to a one-year contract extension on Monday. He’s now signed through next season.

LeBlanc had 24 tackles while making four starts in eight games for the Eagles last season. He also started one of their playoff games and had an interception against the Saints.

LeBlanc opened last season with the Lions and played in three games before moving on to Philly. He appeared in 28 games for the Bears in 2016 and 2017.

Ronald Darby, Avonte Maddox, Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas round out the cornerback group for the Eagles.