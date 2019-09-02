DK Metcalf returns to practice for Seahawks following knee surgery

Getty Images

Wide receiver DK Metcalf was back on the practice field with the Seahawks on Monday just two weeks after a minor surgery on his knee.

Metcalf had surgery on his knee on Aug. 20 after being held out of the team’s second preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings. Head coach Pete Carroll always said they expected Metcalf to make a quick recovery but there hasn’t been any certainty that Metcalf would be back in time for the team’s regular season opener Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“It was a minimal surgery and minimal findings, so we have high expectations,” Carroll said following the procedure. “We’ll go week-to-week with it, see how he does. We really don’t have any concern that he won’t get back soon. We’re excited that we got it done. It was the kind of deal that we could have put off and waited, but we thought we’d use the time frame that we had available and hopefully it’ll work out just right for us.”

Metcalf was running routes prior to Seattle’s preseason finale against the Oakland Raiders on Thursday night. His return to practice on Monday is a good sign that he could available for Sunday’s game. If he can practice again on Wednesday without any issues surfacing, it would seem to be a good indication he’ll be ready to go for Sunday’s game.

“He looked good today,” Carroll said on Monday. “He had a fantastic recovery. If you can imagine, it was just a couple weeks ago. Fantastic recovery. He looked great out there and today, he was running. He practiced with us throughout the practice.”