Dolphins find a long snapper in Taybor Pepper

The Dolphins continue to churn the bottom of their roster.

It was reported earlier Monday that they had released long snapper John Denney. The team confirmed it and announced it has signed Taybor Pepper to take Denney’s spot on the roster.

The Dolphins also announced they waived defensive tackle Vincent Taylor and signed defensive tackle John Jenkins.

Denney moves on after 14 seasons in Miami after appearing in a team-record 224 consecutive games.

His replacement played four games for the Packers in 2017. He has also spent time with the Giants this year and Baltimore in 2017. He played collegiately at Michigan State, where he tied a school record by appearing in 54 games.

Jenkins has played 66 games and made 23 starts for New Orleans (2013-16), Seattle (2016), Chicago (2017) and the Giants (2018). He has 121 career tackles, 1.5 sacks, two passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Jenkins originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Giants in 2013.

The Dolphins made Taylor a sixth-round pick in 2017. He played 21 games the past two seasons and made 45 tackles, two sacks and one pass defensed.