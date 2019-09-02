Giants trade B.J. Goodson to Packers, sign David Mayo

September 2, 2019
The Giants announced they were waiving linebacker B.J. Goodson in order to sign linebacker David Mayo on Monday morning, but the move didn’t become official and they’re taking Goodson off the roster in a different way.

According to multiple reports, the Giants are trading Goodson to the Packers. There’s no word on compensation, but a conditional late-round draft pick would seem to be a likely return given the fact that Goodson was already well on his way out the door. There’s also no word on which Packers player will cede his roster spot to the new arrival.

Goodson was a 2016 fourth-round pick and played 37 games with the team over the last three seasons. He made 20 starts over the last two years and recorded 114 tackles, a half-sack, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Mayo spent the last four seasons with the Panthers and signed with the 49ers as a free agent this offseason, but failed to make the team on Saturday. He was drafted in Carolina when current Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman held the same post with the Panthers. He has primarily played a special teams role over the course of his career.

7 responses to "Giants trade B.J. Goodson to Packers, sign David Mayo

  3. This move makes the depth at ILB stronger. Goodson is a thumper that fits the Packers defense. He started 13 games for the Giants last season and had a better than decent season. 61 tackles and 2 picks.

    The ILB position was never as thin as some made it out to be. Oren Burks will be back very soon. Ty Summers is a rising talent and you will see a lot of Raven Greene at ILB on Thursday nite and throughout the season. Also, of course they have Blake Martinez at ILB.

    Improving your depth is always good and I like this trade to get Goodson.

    #GoPackGo!🏈

  4. Goodson was getting beat out by Tae Davis and rookie LB Ryan Connelly anyhow. Giants at least got something for him.

  5. Aaron is wheeling and dealing with his roster even though he has to learn a new offense and coach up the players. What a multi-talented dude he is. But I’m sure he would just deflect any praise toward himself because he’s so humble.

  6. Good move, that was to be expected.
    With the void left in the middle of our defense due to injuries, Green Bay needed another healthy body.

    I personally don’t know a lot about Goodson other than what I’ve read.
    He’s a veteran, who’s been described as an aggressive player, a thumper, that may be a bit of a liability in coverage, as most linebackers his size are.
    But he played in a significant amount of the Giants’ special teams packages, which is always a plus.

    Gearing up for opening night against our arch rivals.
    Can’t Wait!!!

  7. not sure why they offered anything for a guy you could pick up on the waiver wire? who is the odd man out on the 53?

