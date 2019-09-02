Greg Robinson back with Browns

Getty Images

Left tackle Greg Robinson‘s absence from the Browns roster was a brief one.

Robinson was released on Sunday in a move that came as a surprise given his spot in the starting lineup. The Browns weren’t having a last second change of heart about a key spot on their offensive line, however.

As with many other teams, the Browns had to do some juggling with veterans who weren’t subject to waivers as they set their 53-man rosters for the first week of the season and word at the time of Robinson’s departure was that he’d be back with the team.

Robinson was indeed back with the team on Monday. The Browns haven’t formally made an announcement, but multiple reporters at the open portion of Browns practice have noted that Robinson is in uniform and going through drills with the rest of the team.