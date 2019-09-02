Jaguars adjust practice plans for Hurricane Dorian

AP

People who live in Florida have enough to worry about at the moment, so the Jaguars are going to adjust their schedule this week so their players can prepare for Hurricane Dorian.

With evacuations in their area beginning Monday morning, the Jaguars practiced today and will take Tuesday and Wednesday off. They are scheduled to return to work on Thursday. They generally take Tuesday off and practice Wednesday and Thursday.

“We feel good about our plans for the players and the safety for our players, and I think that’s most important,” coach Doug Marrone said, via the team’s official website. “We’ve been out in front of this, so we’ve had a lot of conversations with the players. We’ve had a lot of planning.

“But there’s always going to be anxiety because you just don’t know.”

Marrone said the team is going to monitor the storm to see if they need to make any other adjustments to the schedule in advance of Sunday’s home game.