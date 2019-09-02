Jay Gruden “kind of numb” to Trent Williams holdout talk

Getty Images

Washington head coach Jay Gruden has been talking about missing left tackle Trent Williams for months and he’s run out of things to say now that it is time to play without him.

While Gruden said last week that he feels “very strongly” that Williams won’t be traded and Washington team president Bruce Allen continues to say that Williams will play for the team, Gruden essentially threw his hands up in the air when asked about the chance of getting the veteran tackle back in the lineup on Monday.

“I have no expectation whatsoever anymore,” Gruden said, via ESPN.com. “I’m kind of numb to the fact, so I’m going to coach the guys we have. That’s all we can do right now and . . . to your answer, no, I don’t have any feeling whatsoever.”

Donald Penn is set to start against the Eagles at left tackle this week and will likely continue in that role indefinitely as neither the team nor Williams shows any sign of budging from the positions that have kept them apart this year.