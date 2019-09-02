Jay Gruden: Running game will go through Derrius Guice

Getty Images

Derrius Guice made his first appearance in an NFL game during Washington’s third preseason game and he looked good during his time on the field against the Falcons.

That work showed that Guice has made a full recovery from the torn ACL that ended his rookie season before it had a chance to fully get started. Along with Guice’s practice efforts, it was also enough to prove to Washington head coach Jay Gruden that he’s set to play a lead role in the rushing game this year.

Gruden said at a Monday press conference, via Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press, that “the offense carries-wise will probably go through” Guice. That would relegate Adrian Peterson to a complementary role with Chris Thompson on hand to contribute to the offense in the passing game.

It will also give Guice ample opportunities to show he can be a top-flight NFL running back, although the quality of the offensive line will likely play a role in how effective he’ll be right off the bat.