LeSean McCoy finds Chiefs “the right fit”

LeSean McCoy looked at the Chargers once the Bills released him, but he didn’t have to look nearly as far to find his new home. The Chiefs were the “right fit” in every way for the running back.

In his first press conference in Kansas City since signing his new deal, McCoy said he told his agent he wanted to go home this year.

“I’m going back home in Philadelphia, or I’m going back home to Big Red,” McCoy said, referring to Chiefs coach Andy Reid, via Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star.

In his four seasons with Reid in Philadelphia, McCoy gained 5,454 yards from scrimmage and scored 38 total touchdowns. McCoy joins a running back by committee led by Damien Williams in Kansas City.

“There’s some pretty good backs,” McCoy said about his role. “That’s for coach Reid to handle. The good thing about that is he’s been doing it for a number of years. . . .I want to win and be with a winning team. Whatever it takes to get it done, we’ll do.”

McCoy called his last year in Buffalo “mentally tough and physically tough.” He had a career-low 514 rushing yards and career-low 752 total yards.

Now, he’s back with Reid in a familiar offense and a “realistic chance” to win a Super Bowl title.

“This is probably my best fit,” McCoy said. “L.A. is far. I’ve got a 7-year-old son. He wouldn’t like that very much. Also, the taxes.”