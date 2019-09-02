Momentum between Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott stalls

Getty Images

Just when it seemed likely that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott‘s holdout would last into the regular season, the pendulum began to swing the other way on Saturday. By Sunday, the pendulum slowed down, considerably.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports that, while talks continued on Sunday afternoon, “Dallas is frustrated with the last exchange.”

“After Saturday’s momentum, Cowboys expected more compromise to get a deal done today,” Robinson reports. “Didn’t happen, so it’s on to Monday and a hopeful reset.”

That update from Robinson came after he reported on Saturday that the two sides are “close to completing” a contract extension. That was a stronger version of the Adam Schefter tweet that indicated talks “are intensifying,” with the goal of getting a new deal done “this weekend.”

The Labor Day holiday means the weekend isn’t technically over, which gives the two sides one more day to wear white and/or to see if one side or the other will wave the white flag of the final capitulation that gets a deal done in time for Elliott to join the Cowboys for Week One against the Giants.