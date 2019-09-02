Nathan Peterman has small ligament tear that won’t require surgery

Getty Images

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said backup quarterback Natahan Peterman hurt his elbow in the final preseason game.

Peterman played 61 snaps against the Seahawks but mentioned pain in his right elbow afterward.

Gruden told reports Monday an MRI revealed a small tear in the ligament that won’t require surgery.

The Raiders claimed DeShone Kizer off waivers from the Packers on Sunday. They knew Peterman’s situation when they put in the claim for Kizer.

Kizer is expected to emulate the more athletic quarterbacks on the Raiders’ schedule while working on the scout team. Oakland also has Mike Glennon as a backup to Derek Carr.

“I am a big believer in taking care of that position,” Gruden said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com. “Kizer has had a lot of reps, a lot of experience and big upside.”