Nick Mullens wins backup job with 49ers

The 49ers hope Nick Mullens doesn’t see the field this season. But they know, based on last year, that the backup quarterback is an important spot.

C.J. Beathard wouldn’t say who won the battle for the backup job to Jimmy Garoppolo, but Mullens told reporters he won it.

It “definitely felt like a good competition and we each had our fair share of plays,” Beathard said, via Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group.

Mullens started the final eight games last season in place of the injured Garoppolo after Beathard’s five starts.

Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Mullens completed 176 of 274 passes for 2,277 yards with 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season.

He went 22 of 34 for 229 yards with two touchdowns and an interception this preseason.