Orlando Scandrick visiting Texans

Cornerback Orlando Scandrick failed to make the Eagles out of training camp, which means he’s back on the street looking for a job for the 2019 season.

His first stop in that hunt will be in Houston. Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that Scandrick will visit with the team on Monday.

Scandrick made seven starts while appearing in 15 regular season games and one postseason game for the Chiefs last year. He had 44 tackles, an interception and a forced fumble in those appearances.

Houston traded for cornerback Keion Crossen on Saturday and kept Johnathan Joseph, Aaron Colvin, Bradley Roby, second-round pick Lonnie Johnson and sixth-round pick Xavier Crawford out of training camp.