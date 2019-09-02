Packers have most of their roster healthy, including Aaron Rodgers

Getty Images

The Packers have their quarterback fully healthy, rested and ready.

The team has 18 names on its injury report, but Aaron Rodgers isn’t one of them.

Rodgers was held out of the second preseason game with back tightness, but the Packers said all along it wasn’t a concern. And it apparently isn’t.

Most of the Packers on the report fully participated. The only players who sat out Monday were linebacker Oren Burks (pectoral), receiver Darrius Shepherd (hamstring) and tight end Jace Sternberger (ankle). Cornerback Kevin King (hamstring), cornerback Ka’dar Hollman (neck), tight end Jimmy Graham (finger) and offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (rest) were limited.

The Bears listed only two players on their injury report, with tight end Trey Burton (groin) limited and offensive lineman Rashaad Coward (elbow) sitting out Monday.