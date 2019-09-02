Patriots put N’Keal Harry on IR, bring back Demaryius Thomas

Getty Images

The Patriots won’t have first-round pick N'Keal Harry on the field for the first half of the regular season, but they will have Demaryius Thomas back as a receiving option for Tom Brady.

Thomas was released as the team dropped to 53 players on Saturday, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he is re-signing with the team on Monday. Thomas will be taking the place of Harry, who is headed to injured reserve due to an ankle injury that bothered him for much of the summer.

Thomas spent his offseason rehabbing last year’s torn Achilles, but returned to play in New England’s final preseason game. He caught seven passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns in that contest, which made it look like a good bet that he’d be playing for someone in 2019 even if the Patriots didn’t have designs on bringing him back.

Thomas joins Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewzki on the active roster at wideout in New England.