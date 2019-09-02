Patriots put N’Keal Harry on IR, bring back Demaryius Thomas

Posted by Josh Alper on September 2, 2019, 11:49 AM EDT
The Patriots won’t have first-round pick N'Keal Harry on the field for the first half of the regular season, but they will have Demaryius Thomas back as a receiving option for Tom Brady.

Thomas was released as the team dropped to 53 players on Saturday, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he is re-signing with the team on Monday. Thomas will be taking the place of Harry, who is headed to injured reserve due to an ankle injury that bothered him for much of the summer.

Thomas spent his offseason rehabbing last year’s torn Achilles, but returned to play in New England’s final preseason game. He caught seven passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns in that contest, which made it look like a good bet that he’d be playing for someone in 2019 even if the Patriots didn’t have designs on bringing him back.

Thomas joins Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewzki on the active roster at wideout in New England.

  2. I knew they’d bring Thomas back, it was just roster maneuvering moves. I have a feeling he’s about to have a big comeback year.

    And bummer for Harry, but at least the Pats have great depth at WR. Good to let him heal up properly and come back after mid-season in full health. And Jakobi Meyers has looked like the more impressive rookie, I’m excited to see what he can do.

  3. Redshirt year might not be a bad idea but will be available after week 6 if there are injuries not exactly what you hope for in a first-round pick. Thomas is on a 1 year deal and hopefully he can be productive. Plus 2 promising undrafted rookie wrs one who can return kicks and the other a possible replacement from Edelman. Now if we have found a semi reliable TE this could be one of the best Offenses Brady has had with a productive RB group to boot.

  4. I had a strong feeling that Harry was going to be the guy that they would IR that would allow them to bring back DT
    I was hoping I was wrong but I guess Harry’s injury is a nagging one so the extended rest & rehab was needed…. I do like the fact that if needed, he will be fresh & a relative unknown to other teams to have to try to defend the last 1/2 of the season& allow the Pats offense to be that much more unpredictable…….
    & let’s also be a bit realistic here, I PRAY Josh Gordon keeps it together all season for so many reasons, but mostly for his own personal success….. if, GOD FORBID, does mess up, at least we’ll have a similar style player available to take his place if needed down the road….. let’s all just hope that’s not the situation that allows Harry to return to the line up & it’s not because someone got hurt either!!!
    WELCOME BACK DT…..& LETSSSS GOOOOOOOOO!!!!

  6. This was worked out last week. A way to get Harry on IR without losing him for the season. Seems like a way to skirt the rules.

    Expect the NFL to close this door.

  10. Harry has had trouble picking up the offense, is big bodied, a can’t separate guy,,,… will he be yet another BB WR bust? Deebo Samual was a much better fit for the Pats,.. if he could only stay off twitter.. he might have been the guy.

  11. jchemengr says:
    September 2, 2019 at 12:10 pm
    ********

    If it is a door that all teams utilize why does it have to be closed? Just asking.

  12. “This was worked out last week. A way to get Harry on IR without losing him for the season. Seems like a way to skirt the rules.”

    Double facepalm.

    All 32 NFL teams have the right to designate a couple of players to the IR for return after week 8. That’s one of the NFL rules. Furthermore that every one of these transactions has to be approved by the league in the first place.

    This is the insanity of the Pats haters. Somehow they think its “cheating” when the Pats follow the rules SMH

    —————————————————-
    It is the rules. Other teams do it also. It’s common practice around the league.

  14. Everyone bashing harry he looked great before he got hurt. this was a great way to keep them both on the roster. just more master management by the best coach and gm to ever do it.

  16. This is just pure good planning by BB. Harry “could” have been a starter – but he really wasn’t needed. He will benefit both physically, and in knowledge of the system by sitting for a spell. Pats are going to have JE, and JG start – DT in a 3 WR set, and Dorsett as a backup. No need to have Harry thrown to the wolves, especially when he’s a little gimpy, and the Pats have the luxury of him being able to sit. This shoud be good news to Pats fans.

  17. vicnocal says:
    September 2, 2019 at 12:16 pm
    If u told me two years ago that Tom Brady would have both Josh Gordon and Demaryius Thomas at WR, I’d say that is unfair to the league.

    ————————————-
    Don’t you still say it now anyways?

