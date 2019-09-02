Raiders put Nathan Peterman on injured reserve

Getty Images

When the Raiders claimed DeShone Kizer off of waivers on Sunday, plenty of people wondered what Oakland was planning as the move gave them three backup quarterbacks behind Derek Carr.

Things are looking a little clearer on Monday afternoon. The Raiders are going to place Nathan Peterman on injured reserve in a move that will leave Mike Glennon and Kizer on hand as reserves.

Jerry McDonald of the East Bay Times reports that Peterman is dealing with a previously unreported elbow injury. Per the report, the Raiders were aware of it when they made the choice to claim Kizer.

Peterman drew positive reviews from Raiders head coach Jon Gruden on multiple occasions this summer and the Raiders will be able to bring Peterman back from injured reserve later this season. If not, he’ll have a chance to keep growing on Gruden next year.