“Relationships” drew Jadeveon Clowney to Seattle

Getty Images

The first pick in the 2014 draft will spend 2019 in Seattle. In his first meeting with reporters since the trade happened, Jadeveon Clowney attributed the decision to one thing.

“Relationships,” Clowney told reporters. “Talked to Duane Brown and he said he loved it up here. Great quarterback. Great system. Just want to be part of this organization.”

Brown was traded to Seattle during the 2017 season. Clowney ended up being sent to the Seahawks on Saturday. The move, however, was in the works for a while.

“Like a month ago,” Clowney said regarding when the possibility first arose. “I was just talking to [Duane Brown] and I was like, ‘Duane, how you like it up there?’ He called and I was like, ‘Bro, what do you think?’ He said you need to come play with us. You would love it here. Great weather, it’s not hot like Houston. Great fan support, other great teammates on this team. Come be part of something great. I was like, ‘Man, you know what, I’m going to try to look into that and try to get in there with you guys.'”

Still, Clowney isn’t thinking about being a Seahawk beyond 2019.

“I’m just trying to take it one day at a time,” he said. “I’m still trying to figure out where the cafeteria and the locker room are. It’s all confusing. Like I said, I just got here. Trying to get to know these guys. I’m not thinking far down the road. I worry about the next day, one day at a time. Game by game right now. Right now, focusing on getting better.”

And when he says “game by game,” Clowney realizes there’s a good chance he’ll play in the first game of the season, vs. the Bengals on Sunday.

“I hope so,” Clowney said regarding whether he’ll play. “I’m practicing. They say if you’re practicing, you play. Just going ahead, like I said, just taking it one day at a time and putting my best foot forward, just going out and giving it everything I’ve got for this team.”

If Clowney brings his best to Seattle, the Seahawks could go far this year. Indeed, the Clowney trade is one of those moves that will get folks to look very differently at the NFC playoff field, with Seattle being regarded as a much more serious contender.

