Reports: Colts, Jacoby Brissett close to contract extension

Getty Images

The Colts would prefer not to have to find a new starting quarterback again next year.

So the Colts and Jacoby Brissett, who was thrust into the starting role by Andrew Luck‘s retirement, are close to agreeing on a contract extension, according to multiple reports.

The Colts’ front office said repeatedly when Luck was still the starter that it considered Brissett good enough to start. Now we’ll see whether they’re willing to pay him like a starter.

Brissett is heading into the final year of his rookie contract and is due a $2 million salary this season. Next year he’s slated to become a free agent, and the Colts would like to have him locked up now rather than risk having to apply the franchise tag or losing him.