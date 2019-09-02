Taywan Taylor trying to help Browns prepare for his former team

Getty Images

Taywan Taylor was preparing to face the Browns in the season opener. After being traded from the Titans over the weekend, the receiver now is getting ready for his old team.

“First, I’m preparing for Cleveland,” Taylor said Monday, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “Then I turn around, and I’m preparing for the guys I was just with. So that was kind of crazy.”

The Titans chose to keep Kalif Raymond over Taylor, dealing him for a 2020 seventh-round pick. He joins a receiving corps that features Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry.

Taylor may not play Sunday as he learns the offense, but he still can help the Browns this week.

A Browns defensive coach pulled Taylor aside to ask about the Titans, Taylor said.

“He said he didn’t want me to feel like I was in an interrogation room,” Taylor said. “He asked me a few things, and I tried to give some information on them. From there, they’re just going to look at the game film, game plan.

“He’s going to use those little notes that he got from me and things like that, and he’s going to make a transition, take it over to the meeting room and try to use that to help those guys. I think we’ll be ready. We’ll be well prepared.”