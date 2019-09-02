Texans working out Brandon Marshall

Getty Images

The Texans have made over their roster more than any other team in recent days.

They have another “name” player on their radar, too.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports the Texans will workout free agent linebacker Brandon Marshall on Tuesday.

The Jaguars made Marshall a fifth-round choice in 2012, but he made his name in Denver. He spent six years with the Broncos, beginning in 2013, and made 63 starts, 423 tackles, two interceptions, 21 pass breakups and five forced fumbles.

Marshall, a Las Vegas native, signed with the Raiders in March.

Oakland cut him Friday.