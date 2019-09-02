Titans claim Chris Milton off waivers

Getty Images

The Titans played against defensive back Chris Milton the last few years and they’ll have him on their side this season.

The Titans announced on Monday that they have claimed Milton off of waivers. The Colts dropped him from their roster on Sunday when they claimed cornerback Ryan Lewis.

Milton appeared in 35 games for the Colts over the last three seasons. He had 28 tackles in those appearances and spent most of his time on special teams.

The Titans placed defensive back Joshua Kalu on injured reserve to make space for Milton on the 53-man roster. Kalu signed with the team as an undrafted free agent last year and made four tackles in five games.