Washington claims Tanner Vallejo off waivers

Washington claimed linebacker Tanner Vallejo off waivers from the Cardinals on Monday, John Keim of ESPN reports.

Vallejo, 24, played three games in the preseason, starting the final exhibition game last week. He made 14 tackles, a pass breakup and an interception in preseason action.

The Bills made Vallejo a sixth-round pick in 2017. He played 15 games as a rookie but had no stats, getting 13 snaps on defense and 256 on special teams.

Buffalo waived him out of the preseason a year ago, and the Browns claimed him. He appeared in 13 games with one start, playing 145 snaps on defense and 275 on special teams before finishing the season on injured reserve.

The Browns waived Vallejo in February, and the Cardinals claimed him before waiving him Sunday.

Washington earlier announced it signed linebacker Chris Odom to the practice squad.