Bills bringing in Laquon Treadwell, others

Getty Images

Now that the rosters have all been reduced to 53, the Bills are taking some time to sift through the leftovers.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Bills are hosting wide receiver Laquon Treadwell and defensive end Noah Spence, among others, today.

Treadwell’s a former first-round pick, so he will get plenty of chances to prove people wrong.

Spence, a former second-round pick of the Buccaneers, figures to get other looks. He had 5.5 sacks as a rookie, but only one in the following two seasons. He was miscast as the Bucs shifted to a 3-4 front, and pass-rushers also get plenty of chances to fail.