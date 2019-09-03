Cardinals continue to be coy about their offense

Getty Images

One of the NFL’s biggest mysteries heading into opening weekend is: How is the Cardinals’ offense going to look?

Four preseason games didn’t reveal much, and that was by design.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury admits he doesn’t know whether that will prove an advantage for his team.

“You can go back and see stuff I did the last 10 years in college, not that this is what that’ll look like or not,” Kingsbury said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “But it’s not like this is my first year of calling plays in football.”

The Cardinals insist they have kept the offense under wraps, trying to keep the Lions and the rest of the league in the dark until Sunday.

“I think Kliff and the guys have done a great job keeping it under wraps,” running back Chase Edmonds said. “We’ve kept it really vanilla, super vanilla and super basic in preseason. After seeing some of the install plays we have, it’s very creative. I can’t wait for the opening up.

“. . .It’s kind of like Christmas, or Christmas Eve-type of deal.”