Carl Granderson “thankful” he’s with Saints and out of prison

Saints rookie defensive end Carl Granderson was not expected to be with the team this fall after he was sentenced to six months in prison in July by a judge who rejected a plea deal on sexual battery charges that would have allowed Granderson to serve probation rather than spend time behind bars.

Granderson got a reprieve after 43 days in prison, however. Another judge suspended the rest of the sentence last week and put Granderson on supervised probation, which freed him to rejoin the Saints this season.

Granderson said on Monday that he’s trying to just focus on football and make the most of a chance he didn’t expect to have.

“I’m thankful for my opportunity,” Granderson said, via NOLA.com. “I’m just thankful for a second chance to get back out there and work as hard as I can to be on the team.”

The NFL gave the Saints a two-week roster exemption for Granderson, who can practice and attend meetings with the team as they decide if the undrafted rookie will have a place on the team.