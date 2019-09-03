Chargers coach on Melvin Gordon: “It’s time to play football”

Getty Images

The Chargers still haven’t given Melvin Gordon a raise, and Melvin Gordon is still not there.

So even though he has friends and supporters throughout their building, they’ve got a game Sunday to get ready for.

And they’re ready to focus on that, and not Gordon’s holdout.

Via Eric Williams of ESPN.com, Lynn said he hadn’t talked about the contractual standoff with his team, electing to discuss the Colts instead.

“My concern right now is on Indianapolis,” Lynn said. “We’ve talked about that for a long time. I’m just ready to move on — we’re playing games. . . .

“We’ve been talking about this for a month and a half. Now, it’s time to play football.”

The Chargers have sent out word that they’re not negotiating with Gordon at this point. He’s been given the opportunity to seek a trade, but if he plays for them, it will be under the terms of his existing contract.

Veteran center Mike Pouncey said he has talked with Gordon, but made it clear they have to keep their friendship and their work in separate boxes.

“We’re all friends with Mel and we want him to get paid,” Pouncey said. “In this league, your time is slim to none to get a big contract, so I think for him he feels like this is his best opportunity to get one.

“We’re going to stick with him. We wish he was here to help us win these football games, but at the end of the day he’s going to be a friend of mine way after football, and so I’m going to stick with whatever decision he wants to go with.”

And for now, that means playing with a lesser grade of running back.