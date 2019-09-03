Chargers extend Mike Pouncey through 2020

Getty Images

Chargers center Mike Pouncey is no longer set to become a free agent after the season.

Pouncey and the Chargers have agreed to a one-year, $9 million extension that keeps him with the team through 2020, according to multiple reports.

This is the second year of a two-year, $15 million contract Pouncey signed with the Chargers in 2018. He started all 16 games last year.

Prior to signing with the Chargers, the 30-year-old Pouncey played seven years with the Dolphins.

Although the Chargers have said they’re done negotiating with holdout running back Melvin Gordon, they’re clearly not done negotiating with other players, and Pouncey got his deal done.