Christian Kirk expected to return punts

Getty Images

The Cardinals cut T.J. Logan and Pharoh Cooper, leaving them in search of punt and kick returners. They have a pretty good one on the roster already.

Christian Kirk returned 21 punts last season as a rookie and averaged 7.8 yards per return with a long of 44. At Texas A&M, Kirk ended his three-year career with six punt return touchdowns and another on a kickoff.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury wouldn’t rule out Kirk returning punts, but he also didn’t confirm it’s Kirk’s job.

“Talking to coach [Jeff] Rodgers, we feel like we have a pretty good plan, but we’ll continue through the week and see how it shakes out,” Kingsbury said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Arizona Republic.

Kirk, though, said he expects to return punts “right now” and the depth chart lists him as the starter there.

“I love that,” Kirk said. “It’s one of my favorite aspects of the game, so I’m excited to be back there.”

The Cardinals’ depth chart lists Andy Isabella as the kick returner, with Damiere Byrd backing up both spots.