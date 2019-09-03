Deshaun Watson calls Drew Brees’ longevity “crazy”

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is amazed by what Drew Brees has accomplished . . . and by what the Saints quarterback hasn’t accomplished.

In 18 seasons, Brees has done almost everything he possibly can.

He’s won a Super Bowl, won Super Bowl MVP, earned 12 Pro Bowls and owns several NFL all-time records. But Brees, entering his 19th season, has never earned league MVP.

“It’s amazing — 18, 19, 20 years. That’s crazy,” Watson told reporters Tuesday. “I’ve only been alive for 23 years, so it’s amazing to see what he’s done. Actually this summer I was looking at his stats and seeing the amount of years he’s had 5,000 yards, 5,000 yards, 5,000 yards, 4,000 yards and just constantly doing it repeatedly every year. It’s crazy to think – correct me if I’m wrong – that he’s never had an MVP, which is very mind blowing. I think he probably had a Super Bowl MVP but never a regular season MVP. I mean, it’s just mind-blowing to even think that, but also just the numbers and the stats and the things he’s doing. He’s a guy that I look up to. I know him. Every time I see him we communicate and talk. I’ve seen him a couple of times this summer. He’s a great guy, a great role model, great family guy, great father, always has his kids around and playing around with those guys. He’s a guy that for sure I look up to, and for anybody that’s younger trying to be a quarterback at this level, everyone should look up to.”

Watson will play against Brees on Monday. He hopes still to be playing 17 years from now when he’s 40, like Brees.

“That’s the goal, play until I’m 43 or 45, or however long,” Watson said. “Yeah, that’s the ultimate goal, try to take it one year at a time. It goes by fast as they always say. I’m already year three. I feel like I just got here, but yeah, those guys are setting the tone for especially all of the younger guys in the league that play until they’re 40 years old.”