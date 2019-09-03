Dolphins OL coach Dave DeGuglielmo: Every situation has problems

Getty Images

Dave DeGuglielmo was hired to be a defensive analyst for the Dolphins this season, but the longtime offensive line coach found himself back in his usual role when Brian Flores fired Pat Flaherty a few days into training camp.

It’s the second time in three years that DeGuglielmo has found himself doing that job unexpectedly as he took over in 2017 when the release a video of Chris Foerster snorting a white powder led to his dismissal. That happened during the regular season, but the extra time to prepare this time around may not make things much easier.

The Dolphins traded left tackle Laremy Tunsil last weekend and they may be starting two guards — Michael Dieter and Shaq Calhoun — without any NFL experience, which leaves DeGuglielmo with a lot to handle. The coach doesn’t see it as a big change from past seasons, though.

“I don’t think it’s any different than any other year,” DeGuglielmo said, via the Palm Beach Post. “Every year is unique. Every year serves you up its own set of problems. Think about [2017]. A unique situation as well. My situation last year was unique. Every situation has problems. And they’re exclusive. It also has benefits. It’s hard to really say exactly how things will work out in the end, and that’s the pleasure of the game. You work it. You work hard every day.”

Figuring out who will start where is the first problem for DeGuglielmo to solve and then he’ll move on to trying to shape that group into a capable unit amid very low expectations in Miami.