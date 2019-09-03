Ezekiel Elliott deal close to done

Getty Images

More likely than not, the Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliot will get a new deal done today. The rumors of a done deal already are commencing.

The chatter as of this moment in knowledgeable league circles is that the team and the player have come to terms on a six-year, $90 million extension. A source with directly knowledge of the situation tells PFT that the deal is not yet done, but that it’s close.

If it’s a six-year, $90 million extension, the deal will have a new-money average of $15 million per year. But it also would tie Elliott to the Cowboys for eight years, since he has two years left on his rookie deal.

The structure will show whether the Cowboys are tied to Elliott for one, two, three years or more.

So stay tuned. It’s looking more and more likely that Elliott will be suiting up for the Cowboys when they host the Giants on Sunday.