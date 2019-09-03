Ezekiel Elliott heading back to Dallas as contract talks continue

Getty Images

Time is running out to get a deal done ahead of the first week of the season, but Ezekiel Elliott will be in Dallas when and if he and the Cowboys do come to an agreement.

Elliott has been in Cabo working out and waiting for an agreement with the Cowboys to materialize, but he’s decided that it’s time to leave Mexico. According to multiple reports, he’s on his way back to Dallas in order to be close to the team in the event the situation changes.

Monday reportedly saw the sides progress toward an agreement, but there are still issues to sort out if the long-awaited pact is going to get finalized.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday that he’s hopeful that the team will have Elliott in the lineup against the Giants this weekend, which is a change from the stance he was taking last week about the chances of getting things done before Week One. Head coach Jason Garrett didn’t put a deadline on when Elliott would need to be back in order to play, but the window can only stay open so long before the team will have to roll without him.