Ezekiel Elliott: I’ve been ready

Ezekiel Elliott doesn’t have a deal with the Cowboys yet, but he’s ready to rejoin his team.

“I’ve been ready,” Elliott said as he arrived at D/FW Airport on Tuesday evening.

Agent Rocky Arceneaux made the flight with the star running back from Cabo San Lucas. He said the sides are “very, very close” to a deal.

“They’re committed, and we’re committed,” Arceneaux said, via video from Mike Leslie of WFAA. “That’s why we’re here.”

Arceneaux was headed to continue negotiations with the Cowboys in hopes of getting a deal done in time for Elliott to practice Wednesday. The Cowboys open the season against the Giants on Sunday.

“I think Zeke showed his commitment by coming back to Dallas,” Arceneaux said. “We didn’t come here not to do a deal. So I think he’s committed, and both sides are.”

Dozens of reporters greeted Elliott outside customs. He signed autographs for fans but didn’t answer questions from the media, with his only comment coming in response to a question from a fan.

“It’s been tedious, but both sides kept it pretty civil, and he’s excited about being back in Dallas,” Arceneaux said. “It’s been a long journey, but he’s excited.”